Cha-Ching: Lotto Ticket Worth Nearly $10K Sold At This Hempstead Store

One lucky person is nearly 10 grand richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store on Long Island, lottery officials said.

The top-prize-winning ticket was sold at the Double Diamond Food Mart in Hempstead, located at 196 Henry Street, the New York State Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 19.

Worth $9,334.50, the Take 5 Midday ticket was part of the Thursday, Jan. 18 drawing.

Take 5 tickets are drawn from a field of one to 39, with drawings televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Draw prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the original drawing date.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to help support education across the state. 

