Cha-Ching: $50K Ticket Sold At This East Rockaway Store

One lucky Long Islander is $50,000 richer, lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at a convenience store located at 211 Atlantic Avenue in East Rockaway.&nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

On Wednesday, April 17, the New York State Lottery announced that a third prize-winning Powerball ticket had been sold at a store in East Rockway.

The winning ticket, worth $50,000, was purchased at Rockaway Petru, located at 411 Atlantic Avenue.

Powerball winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Power Ball drawn from a second field of one to 26.

Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York State Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to help support education in the state. 

