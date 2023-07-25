Caught On Camera: Search On For Plainview Home Burglar

The burglary, which was captured on what appears to be a home security camera, happened on Saturday, July 22 at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

An unknown man reportedly broke into a Plainview home, located on Edgewood Gate, through the back window.

He took an assortment of Japanese Yen and Euros, which totaled around $550, and left the house on foot towards Gilbert Lane.

The burglar is described as a light-skinned man standing at 5-foot-10.

As captured on camera, he was seen wearing a white hat, a gray sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 911 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

