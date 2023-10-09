Cat's Outta The...Fence? Feline Rescued In Franklin Square

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Franklin Square.

According to the Nassau County Police, it was around 2:15 p.m. when they received a call about a cat that had gotten its head stuck in a metal fence on Floral Park Road.

Though it is unclear how long the cat had been there, it was clear that the little gray cat was scared.

Luckily, the cat appeared to have many of its nine lives left.

With the assistance of bolt-cutters borrowed from nearby Carey High School’s custodial staff, officers were able to gently free the kitty by cutting it out of the metal.

No injuries were reported (human or feline).

