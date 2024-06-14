Cash For Life: Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At Hicksville Store

The second-prize-winning Cash4Life ticket, which won as part of the Wednesday, June 12 drawing, was sold in Hicksville, according to lottery officials.

Sold at Lovely Cards & Gifts at 416 South Oyster Bay Road, the winner will receive $1,000 a week for life with a guaranteed minimum of $1 million.

Winning Cash4Life numbers are drawn from a field of one to 60, with the Cash Ball being drawn from a separate field of one to four. Drawings take place daily at around 9 p.m.

Lottery officials also reminded players that prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

