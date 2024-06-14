Fair 80°

SHARE

Cash For Life: Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At Hicksville Store

One Long Islander is set for life after a local gift shop sold a prize-winning ticket.

Lovely Cards &amp; Gifts, located at 416 South Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville. 

Lovely Cards & Gifts, located at 416 South Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The second-prize-winning Cash4Life ticket, which won as part of the Wednesday, June 12 drawing, was sold in Hicksville, according to lottery officials.

Sold at Lovely Cards & Gifts at 416 South Oyster Bay Road, the winner will receive $1,000 a week for life with a guaranteed minimum of $1 million.

Winning Cash4Life numbers are drawn from a field of one to 60, with the Cash Ball being drawn from a separate field of one to four. Drawings take place daily at around 9 p.m.

Lottery officials also reminded players that prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE