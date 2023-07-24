Cars, Home Hit By Bullets In Freeport Shooting: Police

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 23 in Freeport., according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. the NCPD reported to Union Street near the intersection of Independence Avenue after gunshots activated the department’s ShotSpotter.

When police arrived, there were no injuries, but four cars and one of the nearby houses had all been hit with bullets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.