Fair 83°

SHARE

Cars, Home Hit By Bullets In Freeport Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a Long Island shooting that left bullet holes in multiple cars and a residential home.

Police are investigating a Freeport shooting that they say left multiple cars and a nearby home with bullet holes.
Police are investigating a Freeport shooting that they say left multiple cars and a nearby home with bullet holes. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via diegoparra
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 23 in Freeport., according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. the NCPD reported to Union Street near the intersection of Independence Avenue after gunshots activated the department’s ShotSpotter.

When police arrived, there were no injuries, but four cars and one of the nearby houses had all been hit with bullets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will be kept anonymous. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE