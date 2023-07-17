Partly Cloudy 87°

Carle Place Teen Missing For Days, Search On: Police

Officials are asking the community for help locating a teenager who went missing from her Long Island home.

Jelise Mercado, a 14-year-old from Carle Place, was last seen on Friday, July 14 leaving her home, police said.
Sophie Grieser
Jelise Mercado, aged 14, was last seen on Friday, July 14, at 8 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

Mercado was leaving her residence, located on Atlantic Avenue in Carle Place, before her disappearance.

She is described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic female who weighs approximately 107 pounds.

Mercado has brown eyes and long black hair.

Though a description of her clothing is unknown, police reported that her possible destination may be Long Beach.

Any person with information on Mercado’s location is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

