Car Split In Half During DWI Crash In Freeport: Police

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

According to Nassau County Police, 28-year-old Hakeem Matheus of Freeport was driving east down West Sunrise Highway in a black Toyota Camry with a 27-year-old passenger.

Near the vicinity of McKinley Place, the car veered off the road and into a pole on the side of the road.

The crash left the back half of the car on the highway, while the front half of the car was pushed up against the building for Avenue Sound, at 249 W. Sunrise Highway.

Both Matheus, who had allegedly been driving drunk, and the passenger suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Matheus is charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Vehicular assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Reckless driving;

Assault; and

Operating an unregistered vehicle.

His arraignment will be scheduled when it is medically practical.

