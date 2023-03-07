Winning $4M Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Valley Stream Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket worth $4 million was sold at a New York convenience store.

New York Lottery officials announced that the second-prize winning Mega Millions Megaplier ticket from the drawing on Friday, March 3 was purchased on Long Island, in Valley Stream, at Mahavir Convenience, located on West Merrick Road.

The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were 8-25-36-39-67 and a Mega Ball of 11. The Megaplier multiplier for Friday's drawing is 4, meaning the prize was quadrupled to $4 million.

Nobody won the top jackpot, which is now estimated at $188 million. The next drawing will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 11 p.m. ET.

