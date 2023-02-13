Turkey Earthquake: Hicksville Restaurant Donating Valentine's Day Proceeds To Relief Efforts

A Long Island restaurant will spend this Valentine’s Day serving up fried chicken with a side of goodwill.

Hicksville eatery Slappin’ Chick will donate 100 percent of its proceeds from Tuesday, Feb. 14, to the people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, co-owner Zafar Ahmad announced on Instagram.

“Assalamu Alaikum (peace be upon you), everyone! In an attempt to assist those in need in Turkey and Syria, Slappin' Chick has decided to donate 100% of our daily earnings to support those affected by the recent disaster,” reads the post. “We hope to see you all there!”

More than 36,000 people are confirmed dead following the magnitude 7.8 quake, which struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6. Tens of thousands more are reportedly injured.

Since then, social media has been flooded with harrowing footage of rescuers pulling surviving victims from the wreckage of collapsed buildings, some days after the earthquake hit. One woman was rescued from the rubble after nearly 175 hours, NBC News reports.

The quake is the worst natural disaster to impact the region in a century.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag announced that more than 130 people are under investigation for allegedly engaging in shoddy or illegal construction methods on buildings that collapsed in the quake, Politico reports. He vowed to punish anyone found responsible.

Slappin' Chick is located in Hicksville at 19 North Broadway. Find out more on its website.

