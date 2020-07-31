Trump Tweets Support To Long Island Pizza Owner

President Donald Trump threw his support behind a Long Island pizzeria owner after the man drew heavy criticism for hanging a flag supporting Trump at his eatery.

A woman posted on a Facebook group for Smithtown mothers criticizing Guy Caligiuri, the owner of Patio Pizza in Saint James for his support of Trump, leading to a divisive reaction from both Republicans and Democrats alike.

The Smithtown mother reportedly announced that she was the administrator of a Facebook page while frequenting Patio Pizza and threatened to post about the encounter on the social media platform with the intent of driving Patio Pizza out of business.

According to Fox Business, after being slammed by the woman on Facebook, Trump supporters flocked to Patio Pizza in support of Caligiuri.

“People started coming in from all over, many whom I’ve never seen before, wanting to show their support after reading the post,” he said. “By evening things really got crazy.

“The patio completely filled as we scrambled to bring out more tables and chairs,” Caligiuri continued. “There were Trump masks, T-shirts, hats.

"At one point a man with a giant Trump flag sticking out of his sunroof drove by beeping loudly. The place went crazy with a huge ovation”

The support went all the way to the top, with Trump taking to his favorite social media platform to throw is support out there for Caligiuri.

“Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri, in St. James, Long Island (NY). Great Pizza!!!,” he posted on Twitter, much to the pizza maker’s surprise.

"I think he's a fantastic president, I think he's done a great job, and I think it's my right to support him and to show my support of him," Caligiuri stated on Stuart Varney’s "Varney & Co." on Fox Business.

"But, this woman took it upon herself to -- not knowing me, not knowing my family, not knowing my grandchildren,” he added. “She took it upon herself because she saw a flag in the back to try to put me out of business.”

