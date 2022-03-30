Specialty Retail Store Opens New Long Island Location In Garden City

A chain of specialty tile and flooring stores has opened a new location on Long Island.

Floor & Decor opened its newest location in Nassau County on Monday, March 14, the company announced.

The 75,000 square-foot warehouse store is located at 650 Stewart Ave. in Garden City.

The store employs about 50 people and is managed by Chief Executive Merchant Franklin Guardarrama, the company said.

“Floor & Decor is excited to open a store in Garden City,” Guardarrama said in a statement. “We are eager to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer great service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

