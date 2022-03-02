Shake Shack, JustSalad Coming To Oceanside

Two popular casual eateries from different ends of the dining spectrum are opening new locations on Long Island,.

Shake Shack, known for its burgers and shakes, will open its fifth Long Island location along with newbie JustSalad at The Sands Shopping Center, at 3535 Long Beach Road in Oceanside in the former Sterling National Bank.

Shake Shack plans to open its location in late 2023 and will feature a Shack Track drive-up window, which allows guests who have pre-ordered on the Shack app or web to pick up their orders without leaving the comfort of their cars, said Shake Shack spokeswoman Katie Scott.

The drive-thru is a first for any of the Long Island locations, Scott said.

"We are excited for our upcoming Oceanside Shack," she added.

JustSalad, which will open later this year, offers more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies, said spokeswoman Nicole Natoli.

With JustSalad’s signature Reusable Bowl Program, Oceanside residents will also be able to join the restaurant's effort to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing a bowl for $1 and will receive a free topping with every reuse, she added.

“We are excited to bring our mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the members of the Oceanside community, Natoli said.

Other shops located in the shopping center include Stop & Shop, Old Navy, Gap, mad Banana Republic Factory, and Sephora.

