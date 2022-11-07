Contact Us
Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown

Nicole Valinote
A Texas Chicken & Burgers sign
A Texas Chicken & Burgers sign Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island.

Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.

Representatives did not announce when the new Levittown eatery is scheduled to open.

Texas Chicken & Burgers operates numerous locations across New York State, including locations in Hicksville, Elmont, and Centereach.

Learn more about the restaurant chain here.

