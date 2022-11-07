Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown

A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island.

Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.

Representatives did not announce when the new Levittown eatery is scheduled to open.

Texas Chicken & Burgers operates numerous locations across New York State, including locations in Hicksville, Elmont, and Centereach.

