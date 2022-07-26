Recall Issued For Supplement Sold On Amazon Due To Presence Of Unapproved Ingredient

Cartons of supplement products that were sold on Amazon are being recalled due to the presence of an undeclared, unapproved ingredient.

Ultra Supplement LLC announced the recall of cartons of its Sustango capsules packaged in 10-count blisters on Thursday, July 21.

The company recalled products with lot number DAP272109 with an expiration date of 4/1/26 after laboratory analysis found that the products were contaminated with tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA-approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction.

The presence of the ingredient makes the product an unapproved drug, according to the announcement.

The company said those with underlying medical issues who take the capsules could experience health risks, such as lowered blood pressure.

Ultra Supplement LLC said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

The products were distributed nationwide through Amazon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.