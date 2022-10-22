Recall Issued For Popular Sausage Product Due To Possible Presence Of Rubber

A recall has been issued for a popular sausage product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of the Italian pork sausage products that were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The following products are subject to recall.

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

View the product labels here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product, according to FSIS.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," FSIS said. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," said FSIS. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

