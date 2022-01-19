Recall Issued For Lidl-Branded Chopped Spinach Because Of Possible Health Risk

A company is recalling certain lots of Lidl-branded chopped spinach products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Frozen Food Development announced on Wednesday, Jan. 19, that it is recalling 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach, marked with lot number R17742 or R17963 on the back of the polybag with a best by date of 09/10/23.

The products were distributed in Lidl stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more. Find the full list of states where the recalled products were distributed here.

The company said no illnesses have been reported so far in connection with the recalled products.

Those who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions can call Lidl Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435.

