Primark To Hold Grand Opening Of New Store At Roosevelt Field Mall

Primark will soon hold the grand opening of a new location on Long Island.

The retailer announced plans to hold the ribbon-cutting of its new location at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Representatives said it will include speeches from members of the Primark team, including Kevin Tulip, the president of Primark US, along with performances from local hip-hop group, Hip Hop Dreamz, and DJ Jessica James.

The event will also feature gift card giveaways and holiday-themed games, representatives said.

