Popular Steakhouse Adding Two Long Island Locations

The Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain is expanding its footprint on Long Island with a pair of new restaurants.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, which oversees the restaurant giant, said that it will be opening the locations at:

Walt Whitman Road in Melville at the former site of Bertucci’s, which has been closed for more than two years;

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove at the site of the former Bonefish Grill space.

Currently, the only existing Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on Long Island is on Old Country Road in Garden City near the Roosevelt Field Mall, which has been a fixture in Nassau County for more than 25 years.

According to the New York State Liquor Authority, all three Long Island restaurants are operated by the same franchisee group: Cheryl Henry, Christy Chipman, Stephen Szucs, Marcy Lynch, and Erik Jenkins.

