Popular Restaurant Preparing To Open New Location On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
Tacos
Tacos Photo Credit: Chloe P. / Yelp

A popular restaurant known for its tacos, burritos and margaritas is preparing to open a new location in Suffolk County.

Lucharitos announced that it will open a restaurant in Melville. The new restaurant will be located at 834 Walt Whitman Road.

Michael Czartosieski will be the assistant general manager of the Melville location and is the current general manager of the Greenport location. He said construction is underway for the Melville restaurant, and it is expected to open sometime in mid-September.

“We’re trying to bring that fun, Greenport atmosphere to Melville," Czartosieski said.

He said some of the most popular items on the menu at the Greenport location include the coconut shrimp tacos and the chicken tacos. Czartosieski also said the restaurant offers many shareable items for people, like nachos, and they also take pride in their margaritas.

The chain also operates locations in Riverhead, Center Moriches, and Mattituck. Learn more on the Lucharitos website.

