Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Beach Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Uber Driver
Business

Popular Restaurant Chain To Hold Grand Opening For New LI Location In Lawrence

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The grand opening for the new Playa Bowls shop in Lawrence is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, representatives announced.
The grand opening for the new Playa Bowls shop in Lawrence is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, representatives announced. Photo Credit: Playa Bowls

A popular restaurant chain will soon hold a grand opening for its new Long Island location.

The grand opening for the new Playa Bowls shop in Lawrence is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, representatives announced.

The first 50 customers who stop by the eatery will receive free bowls and T-shirts, according to the announcement. 

The 800-square-foot shop is located at 331 Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence.

It is the chain's 18th location in New York, representatives said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.