Popular Pizzeria To Open Fourth Location On Long Island

The owners of several popular pizzerias are preparing to open their fourth location on Long Island.

The Pizzeria will open a new location at Eleven Maple Apartments, a new apartment building set to open in early 2022 at 11 Maple Ave. in Bay Shore.

The owners of The Pizzeria also operate other locations in Bayport, Islip, and at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

In addition to its signature pizzas and pasta dishes, the new location is set to have a bar, which will offer liquor, beer, and wine, according to a post on the eatery's Facebook page.

The restaurant will also offer coffee and a selection of pastries.

The Pizzeria in Bay Shore is expected to open sometime in December or January, according to the post.

