Popular Long Island Restaurant Announces Closure

A popular Long Island restaurant that has been a destination spot for summers for the past 12 years is closing its doors.

Surf’s Out, a go-to Fire Island restaurant for cocktails and a meal on a lazy summer day, announced on Facebook on Friday, March 12, it won't reopen for summer visitors leaving a hole in a spot that has few eateries serving the beach community.

The owners, Dean Cirella, Matthew Barbara, and Paul Barbara, said they had decided it is time to pass the torch to a new team and a different restaurant under new ownership would open in its place.

The area of the restaurant is a popular destination for boaters and visitors who always made sure to visit Surf's Up from nearby Robert Moses State Park and the Fire Island Lighthouse.

The owners said they hope to open a new restaurant somewhere on Long Island in the near future: "We’ve had too much fun roasting pigs, celebrating the full moon, and dancing the night away to not come back!"

The restaurant's site has a long past, with the first restaurant opening in the 1920s as the Kismet Inn, which was followed in the 1970s by The Out. Surf's Up opened in 2009.

No word yet on what type of restaurant will open or who the owners will be.

"Thank you," the owners said. "You have forever changed the way we feel about summer."

