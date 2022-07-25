Popular Bethpage Butcher To Close After More Than 50 Years In Business

A beloved Long Island business will soon close after decades in business.

Swan Prime Meat & Italian Specialties will have its last day in business on Sunday, July 31, the owners announced.

The butcher is located at 410 North Wantagh Ave. in Bethpage.

"The decision to close down this business was not easy, but we have accomplished our goal of serving the community and offering excellent service to all of our customers for over 50 years," the announcement reads.

Jackie Harten, a resident of Hicksville, said she was shocked to hear the news, adding that the owner plans to retire.

Harten said her parents have been customers of the butcher for 30 years, and she has been going to the shop since she was a child.

“The whole community is kind of shocked," she said. "When I was there, there were people that were crying.”

Harten said she and her family are savoring what remains of the last bulk order they made from Swan Prime Meat.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.