Plan To Convert Long Island White Castle Location To Taco Bell Gets Approval

A former fast-food joint is going from burgers to tacos.

The Town of Huntington Planning Board has approved plans to convert a White Castle restaurant on Walt Whitman Road in Melville into a new Taco Bell location.

Officials said the plan is to demolish the White Castle restaurant to rebuild a new Taco Bell with a drive-through window.

Moving forward, developers will have to put out building permits for the project.

According to Loopnet, the White Castle location was built in 1999. The property features more than 200 feet of frontage on Route 110, and has parking for approximately 50 cars.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.