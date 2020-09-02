Photos: New Long Island Walmart Supercenter Has Created 250 Jobs

Hundreds of new jobs have created at ta new-and-improved Long Island Walmart Supercenter that reopened this week.

The newly reopened Walmart Supercenter at 965 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale has been remodeled and expanded and includes brand-new features.

A total of 250 new employees have been added as the supercenter has increased the store's size by approximately 62,000 square feet.

New features include:

▪ A full grocery section, with produce and meat, including a full-service deli and an in-store bakery offering an assortment of custom items.

▪ Online grocery pickup and express delivery. In addition, customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

▪ Pick-Up Tower – Much like a very large, high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pick-Up Tower enables a customer to collect a previously ordered item from Walmart.com in less than a minute, by scanning a confirmation bar code that’s been sent to their smartphone. Video of the Walmart Pick-Up Tower is available here.

According to Walmart, it is celebrating the reopening of the 13-year-old Walmart this week with festivities in the Supercenter’s parking lot, including giveaways from vendors such as Red Bull, Kellogg’s, Snapple, Arizona Beverages, Pepsi, Bimbo, Nabisco, Utz, Under Armour, and Wise.

