The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.

The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.

Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale, the owners said.

An official opening date has not been announced yet, but the owners said the restaurant is "coming soon."

