Opening Date Set For Newest Aldi Market On Long Island

After a lengthy wait, Aldi’s has set an official date for the grand opening of its ninth market on Long Island.

The new store will officially open on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 855 Montauk Highway in Shirley, among more than 100 new locations that are opening across the country in 2021, the retailer announced this week.

Chris Daniels, a regional vice president for the grocer, said that “Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend, and sustainable goods.”

The 23,000-square-foot grocery store in Shirley will be located in the Floyd Harbor Retail Center, with more than 90 percent of its products being sold as private-label brands.

According to store officials, with more than 2,100 stores in 37 states, Aldi is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by the end of 2022, behind Walmart, and Kroger, and just ahead of Albertsons.

“At our core, Aldi has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices,” Daniels stated previously. “Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products.”

Currently, Aldi also has locations on Long Island in Valley Stream, Lindenhurst, North. Babylon, Bay Shore, Lake Grove, Selden, Patchogue, and Riverhead.

The chain is also planning to open a location in Bohemia at the former Kmart location on Sunrise Highway off Lakeland Avenue.

"Long Island is an important market for us," Chris Daniels, South Windsor division vice president for Aldi has said. "Opening new stores and providing even more customers access to healthy, low-price groceries has always been one of our top priorities, and it's more critical now than ever before.

"While food costs are rising across the country, our Long Island stores offer prices that are significantly lower than the competition."

