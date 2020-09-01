Northwell Named One Of Nation’s Best In LGBTQ Health Care

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has named Northwell Health one of the nation's most inclusive medical facilities for LGBTQ individuals, and the most inclusive health institution in New York State.

Just three other facilities outrank the Northwell Health hospitals--27 facilities in all -- in the HRC's 2020 Healthcare Equality Index. The HRC analyzed the patient visitation records and employment policies of over 1,700 facilities nationwide to compile their 13th yearly index.

Northwell facilities mandate employees to:

ask hospital patrons for their preferred pronouns,

offer of endocrine-hormone replacement therapy and subsequent patient monitoring,

provide referrals to trans-positive therapists who have experience with transgender and gender non-conforming individuals for behavioral and mental health assessments,

provide social work programs for LGBTQIA+ patients,

adhere to patient rights policy prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity, gender expression or disability.

The Hyde Park branch of Northwell Health recently launched its Northwell Health Physician Partners LGBTQ Transgender Health Program; a Queens Northwell location boasts an employment and career development program geared toward transgendered individuals.

and offering a host of services highlighted by the Gerald J. Friedman Transgender Health and Wellness Program at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, the Northwell Health Center for Transgender Care and employment and career development services at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, Queens. The Northwell Health Physician Partners LGBTQ Transgender Health Program in New Hyde Park opened in June.

A total of 20 Northwell hospitals were honored:

Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park,

Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital,

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson

Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park

LIJ Forest Hills, LIJ Valley Stream

Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset

Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead

Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow

Plainview Hospital, Southside Hospital in Bay Shore

South Oaks Hospital in Amityville

Staten Island University Hospital (both North and South campuses)

Syosset Hospital

Zucker Hillside Hospital in New Hyde Park.

the Center for Transgender Care in Great Neck

Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset

Lenox Health Greenwich Village

Orzac Center for Rehabilitation and Stern Family for Rehabilitation

“At Northwell Health we have built a culture of care that puts our patients first and are dedicated to providing culturally sensitive, respectful and humanistic care to our diverse communities,” said Jennifer H Mieres, MD, chief diversity and inclusion officer and senior vice president of the health system’s Center for Equity of Care. “We offer personalized, compassionate health care to each and every person inclusive of members of our community who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

"It is a great privilege – and a great responsibility – as we continue our call to action to re-ignite humanism in health care. We are honored to be recognized by the HRC Healthcare Equality Index for the past seven years.”

