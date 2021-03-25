Northwell Health Appoints New Senior Leaders

Northwell Health has two new senior leaders to help move the company forward in the coming years.

On Thursday, March 25, the health leader appointed Maxine Carrington as senior vice president and chief human resources officer to lead the people strategy and support the needs of the 75,000-member organization, said Jason Molinet, senior director of media relations.

Carrington has served the health system since 2008 and succeeds Joe Moscola whose steps into a new role as executive vice president of enterprise management.

“Transformation and innovation have always been critical to Northwell’s success," said Michael Dowling, president, and CEO of Northwell Health. "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken a number of steps to reinvent ourselves and become a more effective, productive, and consumer-responsive organization.”

Carrington is a graduate of the University of Albany with a bachelor’s degree in political science and Africana studies and earned a master’s degree in higher education administration and policy.

She also holds a Juris Doctor from New York Law School.

Moscola’s expanded leadership role encompasses several critical functions that drive the organization, including human resources, information technology, facilities and construction, real estate, and shared services administration.

He’ll also lead strategic business initiatives that drive new revenue streams for Northwell.

Moscola led the human resources team’s highly effective pandemic response, which focused on the workforce needs of the organization as well as the emotional, psychological and physical well-being of staff.

His efforts saw the health system named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” – a first – in 2020.

Moscola earned a bachelor of science degree as a physician assistant from St. John’s University, an MBA from Adelphi University, and a physician assistant certificate from Catholic Medical Centers-Bayley Seton Campus.

