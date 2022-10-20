Noodles & Company Opening Second Location In Nassau County

Lovers of all things pasta can rejoice after Noodles & Company revealed plans to open the restaurant’s second location on Long Island.

The new eatery will open up shop in Farmingdale at the Republic Plaza shopping center, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, according to a statement from Breslin Realty.

It will be the second New York location for the chain restaurant, which operates in 31 states. The other location is in Garden City on Old Country Road.

Noodles & Company describes itself as a “fast-casual restaurant that offers international and American noodle dishes in addition to soups and salads.”

Its menu boasts a wide selection of pasta dishes, including pad thai, grilled orange chicken lo mein, roasted garlic cream tortelloni, as well as several varieties of macaroni and cheese.

Diners can also choose from salads like Asian apple citrus with chicken, Mexican sweet corn, and grilled chicken Caesar, plus tomato basil and chicken noodle soups.

Neither Noodles & Company or Breslin Realty provided an expected opening date for the new location.

Find out more on the restaurant's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.