New Restaurant Opens On Long Island

Craving noodles? A new city-style restaurant has opened its doors on Long Island.

Suffolk County-based eShin Noodle Bar had its soft opening earlier this month. The eatery is run by two chefs who previously worked at ramen restaurants in New York City, before making the move to Long Island, according to the restaurant's website.

The restaurant is located at 1113 North Country Road in Stony Brook.

Chef Kai Wang, who co-owns the restaurant with chef Will Cheng, said he previously worked at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City. Wang said Cheng previously worked at Eleven Madison Park. They also work with chef David Chen, who used to work at Aji 53 in Smithtown.

Menu offerings include ramen with broth made from chicken, pork, or beef stock. There is also a vegetarian option prepared without soup.

Wang said they make sure not to waste any ingredients at the restaurant.

"Our slogan is, 'eShin Noodles feeds your body, warms your soul,'" he added.

The owners said they plan to "set the standard in North Shore Long Island for your ramen experience."

While opening the restaurant has involved a lot of work, Wang said he has enjoyed it.

"People like the food here," he said. "So, every time when customers say, 'Oh it's so good. I've never had ramen like this.' It cheers you up."

It is open for lunch Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On the weekends, it is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

