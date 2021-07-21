Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police: Nassau County Teen Busted With Defaced Handgun Following Shooting
Business

New Restaurant Opens On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Photo from eSHIN Noodle Bar
Photo from eSHIN Noodle Bar Photo Credit: Patty N. / Yelp

Craving noodles? A new city-style restaurant has opened its doors on Long Island.

Suffolk County-based eShin Noodle Bar had its soft opening earlier this month. The eatery is run by two chefs who previously worked at ramen restaurants in New York City, before making the move to Long Island, according to the restaurant's website. 

The restaurant is located at 1113 North Country Road in Stony Brook. 

Chef Kai Wang, who co-owns the restaurant with chef Will Cheng, said he previously worked at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City. Wang said Cheng previously worked at Eleven Madison Park. They also work with chef David Chen, who used to work at Aji 53 in Smithtown. 

Menu offerings include ramen with broth made from chicken, pork, or beef stock. There is also a vegetarian option prepared without soup.

Wang said they make sure not to waste any ingredients at the restaurant.

"Our slogan is, 'eShin Noodles feeds your body, warms your soul,'" he added.

The owners said they plan to "set the standard in North Shore Long Island for your ramen experience."

While opening the restaurant has involved a lot of work, Wang said he has enjoyed it. 

"People like the food here," he said. "So, every time when customers say, 'Oh it's so good. I've never had ramen like this.' It cheers you up."

It is open for lunch Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On the weekends, it is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.