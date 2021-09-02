Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Here's How Many Are Still Without Power On Long Island
Business

New Long Island Walmart Supercenter Hiring Hundreds Of Workers

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Walmart at 1490 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley is hiring hundreds of new workers. Photo Credit: Google Maps
1490 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

With pandemic unemployment benefits drying up this month, a newly constructed Walmart Supercenter is offering hundreds of jobs to prospective employees on Long Island.

Walmart announced that it has established a hiring center for its new Supercenter location at 1490 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, which is in need of filling more than 400 hourly and management positions.

The store, set to open in November, will include a full-service grocery section, a home center, auto care center, pharmacy window, garden area, and a grocery pickup area.

According to Walmart, the starting salary for day positions is $16 an hour. The pay is $19.50 hourly for overnight associates and between $19 and $24 for team leaders.

The company said that all eligible employees — full- and part-time — receive affordable health care and insurance options.

The hiring center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, and job candidates can apply online for positions in advance. Candidates can also text “jobs” to 240240 to explore options. 

When fully constructed, the Yaphank Walmart location will be located inside The Boulevard, a mixed-use development at the northwest corner of the Long Island Expressway and William Floyd Parkway that includes housing units, a hotel, athletic field, and future retail stores.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.