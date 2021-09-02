New Long Island Walmart Supercenter Hiring Hundreds Of Workers

With pandemic unemployment benefits drying up this month, a newly constructed Walmart Supercenter is offering hundreds of jobs to prospective employees on Long Island.

Walmart announced that it has established a hiring center for its new Supercenter location at 1490 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, which is in need of filling more than 400 hourly and management positions.

The store, set to open in November, will include a full-service grocery section, a home center, auto care center, pharmacy window, garden area, and a grocery pickup area.

According to Walmart, the starting salary for day positions is $16 an hour. The pay is $19.50 hourly for overnight associates and between $19 and $24 for team leaders.

The company said that all eligible employees — full- and part-time — receive affordable health care and insurance options.

The hiring center is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, and job candidates can apply online for positions in advance. Candidates can also text “jobs” to 240240 to explore options.

When fully constructed, the Yaphank Walmart location will be located inside The Boulevard, a mixed-use development at the northwest corner of the Long Island Expressway and William Floyd Parkway that includes housing units, a hotel, athletic field, and future retail stores.

