New LIDL Market Opening On Long Island

The revolving door of a supermarket location on Long Island is changing once again.

LIDL is opening up its eighth Long Island location on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The new market is in Oakdale at 4560 Sunrise Highway, the former location of Best Market, ShopRite, and other prominent supermarkets.

Earlier this year, LIDL announced that it will be opening new locations in East Meadow, Oakdale, Patchogue, and Lake Grove, bringing the total of markets the Virginia-based company will open on Long Island up to eight.

Other stores are planned for Plainview and Center Moriches.

“We appreciate all the support we have received across Long Island as we prepare to open our first Lidl food markets in the region,” Lidl US President and CEO Johannes Fieber said in a statement. “Our teams are working hard to get ready and cannot wait to introduce shoppers to Lidl’s award-winning shopping experience. Lidl food markets will bring fresh choices, convenient shopping, and bigger savings to shoppers across Long Island.”

There will be a grand opening ceremony held at the store beginning at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

LIDL has also promised to donate 50 cents to the John Theissen Children's Foundation for every new “myLIDL” member who signs up and sets Oakdale as their home store.

The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each, a selfie social media competition will be held outside of the store for a chance to win a $250 prize and a LIDL food truck will be sampling snacks and juice.

"Today we are facing uncertainties like never before,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement. “The opening of Lidl provides good-paying jobs along with high-quality grocery at affordable prices.”

LIDL in Oakdale will be open daily from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. with special holiday hours.

