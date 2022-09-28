New Farmingdale Restaurant Offers Array Of Oktoberfest Specials

A new Long Island eatery is offering guests a variety of Oktoberfest specials.

The Villager of Farmingdale opened at 306 Main St. in Farmingdale in June.

It offers a wide selection of hand-crafted appetizers, entrées, and craft beers.

In September, the restaurant also launched its Oktoberfest specials, which will be available through mid-October.

Some specials include the "Kartoffelpuffer," house potato pancakes served with cinnamon and applesauce, and the "Stuffed Brezlen" pretzel sticks made with cheddar beer bratwurst, sauerkraut, and hot mustard.

Guests can also order the "Wiener Schnitzel" or the "Rosenkohl" crispy fried brussels sprouts made with chopped bacon and maple syrup.

Find the full list of specials here.

Online reviewers have also shouted out the restaurant's beer options.

"Great new spot in Farmingdale! Excellent beer selection," Shannon T. said in a Yelp review. "We sat inside for lunch and enjoyed the large windows and how easy it was to see the beer list. Orla makes a great Bloody Mary. Caileigh was knowledgeable about the menu selections and an amazing server. The ahi tuna tacos were delicious and very fresh."

