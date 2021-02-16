New Casino Planned For Long Island

The Shinnecock Indian Nation is planning to open a casino on its Long Island reservation, according to an alert sent out this week to the media.

According to the Indian Nation, the tribe is expected to announce a partnership with Tri-State Partners on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to open up a casino on its 800-acre Southampton reservation.

Jack Morris, the principal at Tri-State Partners has previously worked on casino projects with other Indian tribes, including the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the owner of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino chain.

The casino would be the second in Suffolk County, joining the video lottery system at Jakes 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia, which opened up several years ago.

Specific details of the proposal have not been released, though a Zoom presentation is planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.