Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Woman Accused Of Stealing $41K From Nassau Auto Dealer Where She Worked
Business

New Casino Planned For Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Shinnecock Nation
The Shinnecock Nation Photo Credit: Facebook/@ShinnecockNation

The Shinnecock Indian Nation is planning to open a casino on its Long Island reservation, according to an alert sent out this week to the media.

According to the Indian Nation, the tribe is expected to announce a partnership with Tri-State Partners on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to open up a casino on its 800-acre Southampton reservation.

Jack Morris, the principal at Tri-State Partners has previously worked on casino projects with other Indian tribes, including the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the owner of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino chain.

The casino would be the second in Suffolk County, joining the video lottery system at Jakes 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia, which opened up several years ago.

Specific details of the proposal have not been released, though a Zoom presentation is planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.