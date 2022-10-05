Nationwide Cheese Products Recall Expanded Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

A nationwide recall for cheese brands because of potential contamination with Listeria has been expanded, the Food and Drug Administration has just announced.

In the initial announcement on Friday, Sept. 30, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan announced the recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to the concerns of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best-by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to recall.

The products were distributed from Monday, Aug. 01, 2022 through Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico.

Retailers include Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Lidl, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, and Athenian Foods.

The following products being recalled are listed here.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Old Europe announced that Swiss American is recalling Saint Louis Brie products after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

"This is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer," the FDA said.

The list of the five new products being recalled is available here.

Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and discard the products, the FDA said.

The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA said.

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

