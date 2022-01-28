Contact Us
Breaking News: One Injured in Long Island Shooting
Nassau County Eatery Specializing In Breakfast, Brunch To Close

Nicole Valinote
The Breakfast Club in Rockville Centre
The Breakfast Club in Rockville Centre Photo Credit: Jiovani R. / Yelp

A Long Island restaurant that specializes in breakfast and brunch will close its doors after more than two years in business.

The Breakfast Club in Rockville Centre will close for good after Sunday, Jan. 30, according to an announcement from the eatery on Monday, Jan. 24.

The restaurant opened at 21 South Park Ave. in September of 2019.

"Over the past few years, we have enjoyed getting to know our guests and we like to think that we helped start many of their days on a bright note," the announcement reads.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.