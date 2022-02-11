Long Island Seafood Restaurant Closes Months After Grand Opening

A Long Island seafood restaurant has closed its doors about three months after hosting its grand opening.

The owners of Ocean Crab House in Coram announced the permanent closure on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The Suffolk County restaurant's grand opening was held in November.

"Today we write this with a heavy heart," the owners said. "We have decided to shut our doors for good. We thank the people who did support us. Needless to say, Coram was not the right choice."

The restaurant is located at 3720 NY-112 in Coram.

