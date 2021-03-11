Lidl Opens New Food Market On Long Island

Supermarket giant Lidl has expanded its foothold on Long Island with a new market that recently opened its doors.

The latest Lidl on the Island, located at 211 Middle Country Road in the Selden Plaza, celebrated its grand opening late last month as the grocer continues its expansion after acquiring 24 Best Market locations on Long Island in 2019.

The new store in Selden will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The new opening came just weeks after Lidl introduced a new market in Massapequa on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

"We appreciate all the support we have received across Long Island as we prepare to open our first Lidl food markets in the region,” Lidl U.S. President and CEO Johannes Fieber said in a statement. “Our teams are working hard to get ready and cannot wait to introduce shoppers to Lidl’s award-winning shopping experience. Lidl food markets will bring fresh choices, convenient shopping, and bigger savings to shoppers across Long Island.”

Now open, Lidl will be offering employees starting wages of $16.50 an hour, among the highest starting wages of any grocery retailer on Long Island, according to the company, and comprehensive medical benefits for all team members regardless of the number of hours they work per week.

“I welcome Lidl to Selden, as their commitment to Long Island has been steadfast and I look forward to them servicing our community,” Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa said in a statement. “What makes Lidl a welcome addition to Selden is its commitment to environmental responsibility and its effort to support groups in addressing hunger.

“I look forward to shopping at Lidl and to working with the company on issues of community concern."

