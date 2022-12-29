Contact Us
Business

Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County

Michael Mashburn
Crumbl Cookies is set to open its newest location in Levittown sometime in 2023. Photo Credit: Yelp/Pa Chia D.

The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island.

Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown.

The popular chain, which has over 600 locations in 47 states, is known for its weekly, rotating menu of cookie flavors, including classics like milk chocolate chip and pink sugar.

More adventurous customers can opt for the Galaxy Brownie, covered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

There’s also the Tres Leches, a buttery, cakey cookie served with a side of tres leches sauce and topped with decorative whipped cream, fresh strawberry, and a pinch of cinnamon sugar.

Crumbl Cookies currently has four locations in New York, in Amherst, Dewitt, Henrietta, and New York City.

The company has not revealed an official opening date for the new Levittown location.

A complete list of locations and hours can be found on its website

