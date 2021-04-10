Contact Us
Final Long Island Sears Store Closing, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
The business is located at 800 Sunrise Mall in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The final Sears store on Long Island is preparing to close its doors.

According to a job posting on the company website from Friday, Oct. 1, the Nassau County store is in the process of being liquidated and needs employees to help disassemble displays and prepare the store for closure.

The business is located at 800 Sunrise Mall in Massapequa.

"The Fixture Removal Team Associate will assist with moving and disassembling the store's salesfloor fixtures, stockroom shelves and other merchandise display racks and fixtures to get the store ready for closure, as it is in the process of liquidation," the job posting reads.

The posting did not say when the store is set to close. 

The news comes after the locations in Valley Stream and Bridgehampton also closed, adding to a growing list of Sears closures in recent years.

