'Everything Must Go' At Long Island Eatery's Marketplace Days Away From Closure

Nicole Valinote
The business is currently located at 93 Main Street in Stony Brook.
The business is currently located at 93 Main Street in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Everything is on sale at a Long Island restaurant's marketplace as the owners prepare to close the current location.

The owners of Pentimento Restaurant & Market announced over the summer that they were unable to extend the current lease in Stony Brook.

The business is set to close on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The owners said they will attempt to find a new location in the area for the restaurant and market over the next few months.

In the meantime, they said "everything must go." The marketplace offers a selection of foods prepared in-house, wine, kitchenware, locally-grown produce and more.

"We thank our loyal patrons and our wonderful staff for all the support they have given us over the past 27 years," the announcement reads.

