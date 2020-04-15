COVID-19: Restaurants' Feed Frontlines Initiative Pledges $250K For Hospital Staff Daily Meals

Those on the front lines are giving everything they have to help save lives during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic two restaurant companies have organized an effort to provide healthy meals while they are working.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. and Dos Toros, have organized their “Feed the Frontline” initiative, a program created to provide medical professionals with healthy meals every day while they’re at work.

As a part of this initiative, both companies, as well as the participating sponsors, have raised over $250,000 to launch and support the program, in which they will be providing medical professionals at hospitals with over 1,000 fresh, healthy meals a day to sustain the people who are sustaining us, the organization said.

A large delivery from Feed the Frontline for frontline workers. Feed the Frontline

The donations will go to local hospitals including NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two workers enjoying healthy meals from Feed the Frontline. Feed the Frontline

Chopt and Dos Toros are also providing their customers the opportunity to join their efforts in supporting this mission by simply adding a "Feed the Frontline" salad to their cart when ordering from either eatery online, with 100% of donations used to provide meals to those on the frontlines.

