COVID-19: Restaurants' Feed Frontlines Initiative Pledges $250K For Hospital Staff Daily Meals

Those on the front lines are giving everything they have to help save lives during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic two restaurant companies have organized an effort to provide healthy meals while they are working.
Chopt Creative Salad Co. and Dos Toros, have organized their “Feed the Frontline” initiative, a program created to provide medical professionals with healthy meals every day while they’re at work.
As a part of this initiative, both companies, as well as the participating sponsors, have raised over $250,000 to launch and support the program, in which they will be providing medical professionals at hospitals with over 1,000 fresh, healthy meals a day to sustain the people who are sustaining us, the organization said.
The donations will go to local hospitals including NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Chopt and Dos Toros are also providing their customers the opportunity to join their efforts in supporting this mission by simply adding a "Feed the Frontline" salad to their cart when ordering from either eatery online, with 100% of donations used to provide meals to those on the frontlines.
