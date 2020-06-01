COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard To Monitor How Reopened Regions Are Doing

With nine of New York State's 10 regions now in either Phase 1 or 2 of the four-phase reopening process amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the state has launched a new digital dashboard that tracks how they're doing.

Data on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard includes testing/tracing targets, new infections, the severity of infections and hospital capacity.

Long Island, the Mid-Hudson region (Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties), Capital and Western New York regions are in Phase 1.

The Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, and the Southern Tier started Phase 2 on Friday, May 29.

New York City is scheduled to start Phase 1 reopening n Monday, June 8.

Phase 1 allows nonessential manufacturing, construction and retail businesses to reopen, but with social-distancing and density-reduction precautions in place.

Retail is only allowed curbside or in-store pickups.

Dentist offices statewide were cleared to resume all services starting on Monday, June 1.

Phase 2 includes office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services.

Office-based jobs include:

Professional services;

Administrative support;

Information technology.

Retail :

In-store shopping;

Rental, repair, and cleaning;

Limited service barbershop, hair salons and nail salons;

Motor vehicle leasing, rental, and sales.

Real estate services:

Building and property management;

Leasing, rental, and sales services.

Businesses reopening for Phase 2 will only be permitted to reach 50 percent occupancy, social distancing will be required, and face coverings must be worn by employees.

For a more specific list of businesses covered in each phase provided by the state, including a summary of guidelines, click here and scroll down the page at ny.gov.

