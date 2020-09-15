Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Four Long Island Businesses Cited For Violations

Four Long Island establishments were cited for COVID-19 guideline violations in patrols conducted by State Police Task Force and State Liquor Authority on Monday, Sept. 14.

A total of 1,109 establishments in New York City and Long Island were visited with five businesses being found to not be in compliance with state requirements. 

The breakdown is as follows:

  • Suffolk - 4
  • Queens - 1

The specific names of the businesses were not released.

