COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure Long Island Eateries

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a pair of Long Island restaurants.

The alert was issued by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for these eateries, and these dates:

Mannino’s Restaurant, located at 1575 Montauk Highway, in Oakdale, between Friday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 4;

The Village Idiot Irish Pub, located at 1487 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, between Saturday, Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 2

Those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after visiting the restaurant, the health department said.

Those who were at the store during those days should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 outlined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue,

muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

Suffolk County health officials also encourage potentially exposed persons to get tested for COVID-19.

