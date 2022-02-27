Contact Us
Chick-fil-A Announces Plans For New Long Island Locations

Nicole Valinote
Chick-fil-A has shared its plans to open new locations in the Long Island area.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Walker Kinsler

Chick-fil-A has shared its plans to open new locations on Long Island. 

Representatives from the company said the fast-food chain will open new locations in both Nassau, in Rosedale, and Suffolk, in Huntington in 2022.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A is in the early phases of pursuing three other locations on Long Island. 

“While we are still early in the process, we are happy to share that we are actively pursuing new locations in West Babylon, Riverhead, and Levittown, and we look forward to working through the approval process with those respective Cities," Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in a statement. 

Current Long Island Chick-fil-A locations now include Smithtown, Commack, and Garden City.

