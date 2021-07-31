Brazilian Steakhouse Chain To Open New Location On Long Island

A well-known Brazilian steakhouse chain is planning to open its second location on Long Island.

On Thursday, July 29, Fogo de Chão announced plans to open a new restaurant at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. The other Long Island restaurant is located in Carle Place.

The company said the restaurant will have a bar lounge and a Churrasco Grill where guests will be able to watch the chefs prepare and grill meat over an open flame.

The chain hasn't announced when the restaurant is expected to open.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring our experience to New Yorkers for nearly 10 years, and we look forward to soon serving our trademark Brazilian hospitality to guests in Huntington Station, as well," Fogo de Chão's CEO Barry McGowan said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.