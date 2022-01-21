Brand-New Restaurant Gears Up For Grand Opening In Nassau County

A brand-new restaurant that specializes in Indian cuisine is preparing to host its grand opening on Long Island.

Mahal, located in Nassau County, is currently in its soft opening phase, with plans for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting during the second week in February.

Representatives said the upscale restaurant first opened its doors in the middle of December, and the eatery has been seeing a lot of support from the community, with many guests coming in on the weekends in particular.

The restaurant, located at 290 Glen Cove Road in Roslyn Heights, is owned by Chef Santokh Singh, who previously worked for more than a decade as the head chef at a celebrated restaurant in Tribeca, representatives said.

Mahal features a 90-seat dining room, along with a cocktail bar and a private room for parties between 25 and 125 guests.

The menu includes a wide variety of dishes, including Peshawari Lamb Chops, Shrimp Moilee, Chicken Tikka Masala and Lamb Vindaloo.

"Everything we ordered was delicious but my favorite was the okra, chicken tikka masala and lamb," Robinsue B. said in a Yelp review. "They also have a vast menu for wine to pair with the meal. It is for sure on the pricier side, but considering the food was high quality and the portions were enough for 'family style', felt it was well worth it. The space was beautiful and very clean, which is always a plus in today's world! Definitely recommend."

